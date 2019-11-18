Torchlight Frontiers Delayed, Won't Launch in 2019 - News

Echtra Games founder Max Schaefer told PCGamer at ExileCon Torchlight Frontiers won't make its 2019 release window and has been delayed to 2020.

"We have not updated [the release date] yet which we probably should," Schaefer said. "But we don't have really specific things to say. We're doing some changes to the game right now that is kind of hard to pin down.

"We don't really have better information to give yet. So that's kind of why we've been waiting. But obviously it's not going to make it right away. It's plugging along and it's getting better every day. And we're really excited about it. It's just we're kind of waiting for the right time to like, come out with another big news dump about what's going on."





Torchlight Frontiers is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

