MMORPG Crimson Desert in Development for Consoles and PC

Pearl Abyss announced the open-world fantasy MMORPG, Crimson Desert, is in development for console sand Windows PC. A beta test will take place in 2020.

"The beginning of Crimson Desert can be traced back to the vast desert that spans across the world of Black Desert," said lead producer Jason Lung "You could even say that Crimson Desert was born of a desire to tell the story of Black Desert‘s past. With the exception of a few identifiable in-game homages, we created entirely new worldviews, religions, and characters unique to the world of Crimson Desert worthy of a true epic. Thus was born our next flagship title that continues on with the ‘desert’ theme. This is how Crimson Desert came into existence.

"Crimson Desert‘s subtitle, ‘A Saga Written in Blood,’ encapsulates the epic events that will test our mercenary heroes. Blood will be spilled. The character you see in our key art is Macduff, son of Martinus. He’s the leader of a ragtag band of mercenaries. Here is a man in constant turmoil, struggling with the responsibilities of leadership and the survival of those who rely on him, and a tragic past that no matter how hard he tries, he cannot escape from. As such, Crimson Desert is a story of growth and resilience. It is a story of mercenaries plagued by hardship and pain, and their endeavors to survive in a hostile world.

View the official reveal trailer below:

"Crimson Desert tells the story of many different characters, whose fates are entwined with the main character and his band of mercenaries. Each has their own unique settings and tales to tell, affecting everything from the decisions they make, down the gear they equip. And it doesn’t end with our main band of mercenaries. The lands are full of other mercenary groups, each with their own distinct personalities and inclinations.

"Crimson Desert offers an immersive single-player campaign teeming with engaging quests based on the exploits of the many mercenaries you’ll find available for hire, as well as a vast amount of content based around a more traditional MMORPG format. Here lies a world designed for you to freely enjoy, with various content at the high levels expected of a next-generation MMORPG.

"Players will face many dangers in the world of Crimson Desert. A diverse range of creatures, both big and small, threaten your survival. This is a world of mythical creatures who are neither friend nor foe, cruel mercenaries vying for blood, and powerful figures conspiriing in the shadows of the royal court. You cannot let your guard down. To survive these bigger threats, you must learn to make strategic choices, all brought excitingly to life through Pearl Abyss’ unique, action-driven combat system.

"But as many of you will know, your biggest friend and foe in any MMORPG is the other player right beside you. Revel is a world that is as beautiful as it is dangerous, filled with a cast of fascinating characters, mercenary groups, and others such as yourself trapped in a spiral of endless feuds and bloody battles for survival. Furthermore, in true Pearl Abyss fashion, we’ve created a world full of playable content including trade, exploration, and so much more. Everyone at Pearl Abyss is working hard to bring you the ultimate gaming experience, with realistic character representations, rich backgrounds, and action that is as thrilling as possible, whether you’re playing on PC or console."

Here is an overview of the game:

An Age of Fading Legends. A Saga Written in Blood. Enter a war-torn realm of medieval fantasy, where allegiances are tested and heroes are made. The blood-stained journey of Macduff and his mercenaries begins now. Subscribe to the newsletter and follow Crimson Desert on social media to start your saga as well.

Here is an overview of Pearl Abyss:

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile and console. With all its games built on its proprietary engine, Pearl Abyss' games are renowned for its cutting-edge graphics and action gameplay. The company has four new titles in the works and is poised to continue its growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development.

