DokeV Coming to Consoles and PC

Pearl Abyss announced the creature collection open-world MMORPG, DoekV, will launch for consoles and Windows PC. A beta will take place in 2020.

DokeV is an upcoming creature-collecting open world MMO filled with intriguing stories and set within a unique, vibrant world. You may not see them now, but they're definitely around and getting things set up. So get ready for the party to begin. It's time to rock the world!

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile and console. With all its games built on its proprietary engine, Pearl Abyss' games are renowned for its cutting-edge graphics and action gameplay. The company has four new titles in the works and is poised to continue its growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

