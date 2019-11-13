Death Stranding Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 738 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Death Stranding (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 185,909 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 10. Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 16,306 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 88,772 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 15,810 units, the 3DS sold 1,774 units. The Xbox One sold 64 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 22 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Death Stranding (Limited Editions Included) (SIE, 11/08/19) – 185,909 (New) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 54,680 (205,329) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 52,240 (235,925) [PS4] Persona 5 Royal (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 10/31/19) – 20,113 (221,561) [PS4] Need for Speed: Heat (Electronic Arts, 11/08/19) – 16,306 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19) – 16,179 (171,754) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 14,276 (33,714) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,321 (995,523) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,866 (2,519,528) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,693 (3,324,998)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles