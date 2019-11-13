Death Stranding Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 738 Views
Death Stranding (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 185,909 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 10. Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 16,306 units.
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 88,772 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 15,810 units, the 3DS sold 1,774 units. The Xbox One sold 64 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 22 units.
Here is the complete top 10 chart:
- [PS4] Death Stranding (Limited Editions Included) (SIE, 11/08/19) – 185,909 (New)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 54,680 (205,329)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 52,240 (235,925)
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 10/31/19) – 20,113 (221,561)
- [PS4] Need for Speed: Heat (Electronic Arts, 11/08/19) – 16,306 (New)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19) – 16,179 (171,754)
- [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 14,276 (33,714)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,321 (995,523)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,866 (2,519,528)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,693 (3,324,998)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
I didn't expect that Ring thingy from Nintendo to sell so well. I guess there's an audience for everything.
The point is - reviewers also from classic gaming outlets agree that it is actually good. it is workout, but at the same time entertaining. RingFit will become a real evergreen title that stays in the charts for years.
- 0
in 1 more week minecraft should pass the 1 million mark in japan good for microsoft. 4 PS4 title in top ten good week for sony sofware sales.
Hm, not sure what to think about these DS sales. Seems good, but I have a feeling Kojima has not been happy with sales and reception of the game (given his recent twitter shenanigans). Oh well, I'm enjoying things quite well thus far.
Ring Fit is surely a surprise hit for Nintendo... Death Stranding sold more than Luigi's Mansion 3 in its first week. What numbers can we expect from Pokemon next week? Will it be a million seller in Japan alone in its first week?