Stardew Valley Update 1.4 Releases on November 26 for PC, Few Weeks Later on Consoles and Mobile

The 1.4 update for Stardew Valley will launch for Windows PC on November 26, announced creator Creator Eric Barone in a new blog post. It will also release a few weeks later on console sand mobile devices.

The goal of update 1.4 was to "polish" the game to a point that Barone always wanted to the game to be at. It will fix a lot of the bugs found in the game and will add quality of life features.

"Content-wise, nearly every aspect of the game has been expanded or improved upon in some way," said Barone. "One small example is the Wild Bait…which used to be essentially worthless… but now gives you a chance to catch double fish.

"There’s a lot of little things like that, where I felt that the game had some holes or weak points that could use a little boost. Another example, is that every spouse now has a unique 14-heart event after marriage.

"There is more end-game stuff like that to keep things going a little further after you’ve completed everything. I don’t want to spoil very much, so you’ll just have to wait and see for yourself!

"One more thing to share… on PC, a screenshot button in the options menu that lets you take a screenshot of your entire farm (or any area, for that matter)"

