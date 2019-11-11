Hideo Kojima Sets Guinness World Record for Most Followed Game Director - News

posted 20 hours ago

Developer Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima has set a new Guinness World Record for the most followed Game Director on Twitter and Instagram. He has over 2.8 million follower on Twitter and over 900,000 followers on Instagram.

Hideo Kojima receives the Guinness World Records, for the most followed Game director on Twitter and Instagram! #DeathStranding#TomorrowIsInYourHand#WorldStrandTour2019 pic.twitter.com/9NNAPtLz91 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) November 10, 2019

Kojima's latest game, Death Stranding, is available now for the PlayStation 4, and will launch for Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early summer 2020 for $59.99.

