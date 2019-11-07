Fallout 76 Has a Strange Outbreak of Class Warfare - News

Fallout 76 had a rocky launch last year and those woes have continued into 2019. The most recent controversy to embroil the game was Bethesda's decision to release a subscription service for the game, called Fallout First. This was, to say the least, not well received by most of the gaming community.

Being a member of Fallout First gives players access to private worlds, unlimited storage, exclusive cosmetic items, and a number of other perks. Some angry Fallout 76 players who refuse to pay for the $100 per year subscription service have apparently been harassing and berating those who are signed up, although incidents seem sporadic.

In response, a community group called the Apocalyptic Aristocracy formed. One of the founding members, VectorZarak, explained why to Polygon:

"There was a real change in the dynamic as people flooded in. The anti-subscription players had become very toxic, so much so that players could not even discuss the private servers or the bonuses that came with them without being insulted or yelled at. What started as a joke quickly turned into a safe haven, where players who had subscribed could openly discuss Fallout 1st topics without being attacked.”

But what was initially a tongue-in-cheek jibe only further antagonised those who were opposed to the subscription service, sparking off something of a class war.

