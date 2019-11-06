Capcom’s Yoshinori Ono: We Have Not Given Up on Deep Down - News

Capcom corporate officer Yoshinori Ono in an interview with Eurogamer was asked about Deep Down. It was going to be a free-to-play action RPG that was originally announced at the PlayStation 4 reveal event in February 2013.

"I haven't been called Mr. Deep Down quite yet," said Yoshinori Ono when asked about him being called Mr. Deep Down.





"The original team is clearly no longer together at this point, but people might have noticed that we've kept the trademark registered, and it's not been completely given up on. Every year we examine titles we're doing in future, and we bring up projects to approve and move forward. There's not much I can say about it, but if you've noticed we've kept the trademark it means we haven't given up on the title completely."

"We did have the concept developed a bit further than" when it was playable at TGS a few years ago.

