Blizzard Plans to Release 'At Least One New Hero' in Overwatch Before the Release of the Sequel

posted 2 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment during the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony announced Overwatch 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Franchise director Jeff Kaplan speaking with VG24/7 in an interview announced the developer plans to release at least one new hero to the original Overwatch before the release of the sequel.

"We have plans to for at least one new hero to hit the service outside of Overwatch 2," said Kaplan. "Sojourn is an Overwatch 2 character that we’ve confirmed, so you know it’s not her that’s coming soon."





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

