EA: Battlefield 6 Will Release for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett Once Install Base Grows

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson during the latest earnings call for the company announced a new Battlefield game is coming, however, not until the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The reason Battlefield 6 is so far off is to allow time for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett install base to grow.

"Launching into the next gen platforms was going to offer tremendous opportunity for innovation," said Wilson. "But we really wanted to give the install base some opportunity to grow."

The live service model seen in Battlefield 5 will also be present in Battlefield 6. He said the live service will be "cutting edge" and "high fidelity." "It will be doing things in the context of multi-play and social play and competition that Battlefields to this point have not done," said Wilson.

