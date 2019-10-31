The Witcher Netflix Series Trailer Released, Releases December 20 - News

/ 479 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The live-action The Witcher series will release on December 20 exclusively on Netflix. A trailer of the series has dropped today on YouTube.

View it below:





Actor Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in the latest DC films, has been cast to play Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series.

Here is a brief overview of the series:

The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles