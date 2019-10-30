Nioh 2 Launches March 13, 2020 - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Nioh 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020.

The open beta will be available on the PlayStation Store for free and will run from November 1 to 10. Players who have save data from the original game on the same console will be able to use Nioh protagonist William in the open beta.

Read details on the beta below:

All players will be able to experience new elements such as our extensive character customization feature, our newest weapon—the Switchglaive, and so much more.

As you begin the beta, you will enter into a place called the Interim. Unlike the dojo tutorial from the previous game, the Interim is a safe zone where you will be able to choose your weapons, test out the basic moves and transition to a real stage when you are ready.

This place was designed and based on the Tibetan Buddhist concept of intermediate, transitional state between life and death. I’m actually very fond of the environment we created which is modeled after the Sanzu river surrounded in tranquility (similar to the river Styx from Greek mythology).

As you move on from the Interim, you will start your journey in a stage called Sunomata. This stage is based on the Sunomata castle which by some accounts was constructed in just one night by Hideyoshi. The experience will be an interpretation of historical actualities combined with a healthy injection of Yokai adventure!

In addition, this new stage will treat you to an impressive environment covered in autumn maple leaves. In a similar fashion to the cherry blossoms stage (The Village of Cursed Blossoms), we had the great fortune of highlighting another stunning time of year within Japan’s four distinct seasons.

If you are skilled and fortunate enough to conquer the beta, you will earn The Mark of the Demon Slayer—a reward entitling you to unlock the Kamaitachi Helmet from the in-game Shrine to use in the full game when it arrives next year.

