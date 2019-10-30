PS4 Shipments Overtake PS1 and Wii Lifetime Sales - Sales

Sony earlier announced shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have surpassed 102.8 million units lifetime as of September 30, 2019.

The shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 are enough to surpass the lifetime sales of the original PlayStation and Nintendo Wii to make it the second best-selling home console of all time. It is only behind the PlayStation 2, which sold over 155 million units lifetime.

It is also now just 16 million units away from surpassing the lifetime sales of the Game Boy, which sold over 118 million units lifetime. The Nintendo DS is the best-selling handheld with just under 155 million units sold.

Stay tuned to VGChartz as we will report when lifetime PlayStation 4 units sold top consumers will surpass the original PlayStation and Nintendo Wii over the next couple of months.

