Persona 5 Royal Takes Around 100 Hours to Complete - News

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed new information on Persona 5 Royal. The biggest bit of news is that the game will take around 100 hours to complete. This is up from around 80 hours to complete the original game.

Read more information released by Famitsu below:

Not only is there the big element of the third semester with new characters, but the are additional elements with polish to existing ones that make the game smoother to play.

Players who already played the original will be able to fully enjoy this one.

The game’s price is a little concerning.

The different developments right from the start compared to Persona 5 are exciting.

Thanks to the new Daily Assist Command function, you can immediately select the actions that suit your needs, making the game more efficient to play.

There are a lot of new elements.

Interactions with the protagonist’s friends are still compelling, and they didn’t even want to skip scenes they had already seen.

The wrinkles in terms of combat and navigating the environment have been ironed out, making the game more fluid to play.

The standard for the definitive version of a JRPG has been raised.

There are a variety of additional, highly satisfactory elements overflowing with fanservice.

Persona 5 Royal will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 31 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

