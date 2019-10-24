Ghost of Tsushima Reportedly Pushed Back to Later in 2020 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog announced earlier they have delayed the release of The Last of Us Part II from February 21, 2020 to May 29, 2020.

Kotaku reporter Jason Schreier via Twitter has said the upcoming first-party game from Sony, Ghost of Tsushima, will be pushed back from the first half of 2020 to later in the year in order to spread out the releases of major PlayStation exclusives.

A release later in 2020 would put it around the time of the launch of the PlayStation 5, however, Schreier says the game will still release on the PlayStation 4. It is possible the game will see a release on both platforms.

BTW, Ghost of Tsushima doesn't have a public release date yet, but it'll also be bumped later into 2020 to account for this delay. Don't expect them to suddenly turn it into a PS5 game or anything, but it was originally planned for the first half of the year - not anymore — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 24, 2019

