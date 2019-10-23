Microsoft’s The Initiative is Developing a 'Crazy Ambitious Game' - News

/ 458 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft in the last couple of years has acquired a number of development studios. However, they have also formed a new studio called The Initiative.

It is not known what the studio is working on, however, the Design Director at The Initiative Drew Murray via Twitter said the team is developing a "crazy ambitious game." The tweet also links to open jobs at the studio. The Initiative is looking to hire people with knowledge in art, design, engineering and more.

My brain is stuck on filling this Senior #Systems #Designer role @TheInitiative @Xbox. Why don't you come and help me, @slaypiece, and the rest of the team design and build this crazy ambitious game we're making over here? #GameDevJobs #GameDev https://t.co/xCLMlt23Ui — Drew Murray (@PlaidKnuckles) October 22, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles