Two Point Hospital Delayed to First Half of 2020 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

/ 102 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

SEGA announced Two Point Hospital for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have been delayed to the first half of 2020.

Read the blog post from Two Point Studios brand director Craig Laycock about the delay below:

…we’re going to need a bit more time

A big hello to you, the fine folks in our community.

We’ll cut to the chase: we’re going to delay the release of Two Point Hospital on console to the first half of 2020 to make it the best it can possibly be.

As you no doubt know, we’ve been beavering away hard at work on Two Point Hospital with our pals at Red Kite Games, who have been doing a great job working with us on the transition of Two Point Hospital over to console.

We invited press to come into the studio and get hands on with the game not too long ago, and they loved the direction we were heading in, especially with the revamped control scheme, redesigned for console platforms.

We also showcased the game at Gamescom, with hands-on playable code on the show floor, which went down well with hundreds of players. It was exciting and rewarding to see so many people getting hands on with the game.

All of that reaction has been fantastic to see, and it’s just another reason why we really care about getting the final release right.

So why the delay? Put simply: making a management simulation game on three consoles (and making it the best it possibly can be on all three), is a tricky programming puzzle.

We have to take the game apart and figure out how to fit it into what is essentially a smaller box. That takes a fair amount of time and engineering work, and it turns out we need to take a little more to iron out the remaining creases.

So, we’re going to take a bit longer to get that right. We expect a new release date for Two Point Hospital Console to be in the first half of 2020 and we’ll be sure to keep you right up to date with our progress.

We know you’ll be a bit disappointed by this news, but hopefully you understand why we’re doing it: quality is the most important thing and we want you to have the very best experience.

We’ll be sure to show you more soon,

Your friends @ Two Point Studios