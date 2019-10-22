Survival Horror Game Underworld Dreams Announced for Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Drop of Pixel has announced Lovecraftian first-person survival horror game, Underworld Dreams, for the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

Underworld Dreams is a first-person psychological horror adventure in which you live the found footage starred by Arthur Adler in his return to the Groc House, where the murders which he was blamed for were committed.

Underworld Dreams is a mature lovecraftian story set in the 80s and based in The King in Yellow, written by Robert W. Chambers.

Underworld Dreams will bring back the fear and challenges of horror classics: puzzles, investigation, combats, survival, replayability, and different endings.

Underworld Dreams will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch™ in Q1 2020. Developed in Unity 3D, the title is designed for 1 player only.

Key Features:

Investigate your environment, find clues and solve riddles.

Fight menacing creatures using different kinds of weapons.

Experience an engaging, twisting plot.

Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, based in The King in Yellow written by Robert W. Chambers.

Different endings depending on the decisions made in your adventure.

Developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

