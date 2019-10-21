Microids Opens Office in Japan

/ 230 Views

Microids announced in order to expand has opened an office in Japan and has strengthened its Microids Indie label with a dedicated team. Microids parent company Anuman Interactive has changed their name to Microids.



Over the past years, Microids has been using a singular editorial strategy allowing the company to become a major player in the video game industry. With 83 percent of its gross revenue coming from outside of France and a 50 percent gross increase every year for the last four years Microids is now pushing toward an acceleration of its growth strategy and international expansion. Renowned for its adventure games, the publisher started diversifying its portfolio around four pillars: adventure games, racing games, retro gaming and licensed products. This year, Microids showcased its strength with a line up stronger than ever with the release of Asterix & Obelix XXL3, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Titeuf Mega Party, Fort Boyard, Gear.Club Unlimited Porsche Edition, and Garfield Kart.

Anuman Interactive becomes Microids and changes its company name.

Founded in 1985 by Elliot Grassiano, Microids was acquired by Anuman Interactive in 2009 and became the company’s main video game label. Having developed Microids’ reputation among players and partners over the years in several regions, this change of name is a natural development for Anuman Interactive. This decision is part of an international expansion strategy which began last summer with a new graphic identity for Microids. Stephane Longeard, founder and CEO of Anuman Interactive therefore becomes the CEO of Microids, which he will be managing jointly with Elliot Grassiano.

Microids opens an office in Japan.

After three successful years in Japan, Microids is proud to announce the opening of a representative office in this region. Microids will be represented by Martial Meyssignac (present in Japan for 30 years) who will work closely with Yves Blehaut, Senior VP Strategic Partnerships at Microids. This new office is part of a policy of expansion; its main roles will be the distribution of games from the company’s catalog and the establishment of agreements with iconic Japanese titles, in conjunction with its parent company in France.

“This new office is part of our policy to expand Microids’ international activities and to build on its reputation. Our teams are made up of people who are incredibly enthusiastic about video games and, in particular, about Japanese culture, in which this sector has such a special place, as we know. We’re thrilled by the group’s excellent progress!” says Yves Blehaut, Senior VP Strategic Partnerships at Microids.

It’s worth mentioning that the game Gear.Club Unlimited, which the company published on Nintendo Switch 2017 and distributed by 3goo K.K, was the best-selling racing game in Japan all platforms combined in the year of its release! Microids intends to build on this success and expand its activities in the region.

A dedicated team to support the Microids Indie label.

This international expansion strategy will also be supported by strengthening the editorial team through the creation of a dedicated squad in charge of the label Microids Indie. The main goal of this label will be to guide and help the independent developers on the journey towards releasing their game. Microids indie will be directed by industry veteran Vincent Dondaine, who’s been collecting successes especially in the independent games area, joining the company with the role of VP Microids Indie. “I am really happy to tackle this new challenge and build the Microids Indie strategy from the ground up. Indie developers will benefit from the expertise and know-how of Microids internal teams to give birth to their projects and optimize their exposure” says Vincent Dondaine.

Microids will share with indie developers and studios its know-how in terms of publishing (digital and retail), marketing, communication, and sales to offer the best possible environment for their launch. They will also benefit from the international distribution network already giving Microids a strong worldwide presence, especially in Europe, North America, as well as Japan. By leveraging the indie developers’ creativity, Microids wish to reach a new audience and offer innovative experiences to its community.

“We are really proud of what the company has achieved until now! We demonstrated our capability to adapt ourselves to an ever evolving market by bringing Microids to the center stage. Thanks to the trusty relationship we cultivate with the development studios and our internal team know-how, Microids continues its international expansion. Redefining our identity, bringing back Microids Indie and increasing our presence in Japan are some key elements for our future endeavors. The expertise and experience of Martial Meyssignac and Vincent Dondaine will allow Microids to grow and carry on more and more ambitious projects!” Says Stephane Longeard, Microids’ CEO.

Stay tuned! Microids will soon announce the signature of agreements to acquire new licenses and new games!