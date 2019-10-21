Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition Launches in First Half of 2020 for NS, PS4 and X1 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Failbetter Games announced Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the first half of 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sail the stars. Betray your queen. Murder a sun.

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is a gothic horror role-play game with a focus on exploration and exquisite storytelling. Ready your star-faring engine, and venture into an expanse of hostile factions, lurking deities, forbidden knowledge, vast fortune, and fates worse than death.

Key Features:

A narrative RPG set in the Fallen London universe.

Explore four regions: celestial wilderness, impossible industrial empire, pagan midnight expanse, and the mysterious Blue Kingdom.

Choose your crew and your fate. Reveal your captain’s history and skills. Change and be changed by the world.

Danger lurks in the heavens. Fight or flee from sky-beasts and enemy ships, and balance fuel, supplies and hunger to carve out a life in the skies.

800,000+ words of intertwining stories with a depth and richness unlike anything else in games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

