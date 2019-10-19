New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Mary Skelter 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 48 minutes ago / 134 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 28 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 20
- Tower Climb
October 21
- Monaco: Complete Edition
October 22
- Raging Loop
- Day and Night
- Tangle Tower
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- The Part
- Street Outlaws: The List
- PBA Pro Bowling
- Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers
- Mary Skelter 2
October 24
- Lethis - Path of Progress
- Creepy Brawlers
- Ghost Blade HD
- 〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 !
- Cat Quest II
- Dark Devotion
- HAUNTED: Halloween '86
- Dark Veer
- Anthill
- Winter Sports Games
- Vortex Attack EX
October 25
- Into the Dead 2
- Pixel Gladiator
- Soul Searching
- Pizza Bar Tycoon
- Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska
- Let's Sing Country
