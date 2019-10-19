New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Mary Skelter 2 - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 28 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 20

Tower Climb

October 21

Monaco: Complete Edition



October 22

Raging Loop

Day and Night

Tangle Tower

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

The Part

Street Outlaws: The List

PBA Pro Bowling

Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers

Mary Skelter 2

October 24

Lethis - Path of Progress



Creepy Brawlers

Ghost Blade HD

〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 !

Cat Quest II

Dark Devotion

HAUNTED: Halloween '86

Dark Veer

Anthill

Winter Sports Games

Vortex Attack EX

October 25

Into the Dead 2

Pixel Gladiator

Soul Searching

Pizza Bar Tycoon

Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska

Let's Sing Country

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles