Elite Xbox Wireless Controller Series 2 Gets Unboxing Video

Microsoft has released an unboxing video of the Elite Xbox Wireless Controller Series 2. You can pre-order the controller here. It will launch on November 4 for $179.99.

View the unboxing video below:

The box for the controller includes the following:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Carrying case

Set of 6 thumbsticks: Standard (2), Classic (2), Tall (1), Wide Dome (1)

Set of 4 paddles: Medium (2), Mini (2)

Set of 2 D-pads: Standard, Faceted

Thumbstick-adjustment tool

Charging dock

USB-C cable

