Inside Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Developer Diary Released - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new developer diary that takes a behind-the-scenes look on Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

It is a time of war.

The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilises its great armies against the other nations of the world.

Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.

This product is a remaster of Final Fantasy VIII, featuring multiple enhancements including additional options to customize your gameplay experience and difficulty, such as:

Battle assist options (HP, ATB gauge, and Limit Break boosts)

Game speed boost (x3)

No random encounters

Obtain all items and abilities

Max G.F. levels, currency (gil), and spells

Obtain all Limit Breaks and cards

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles