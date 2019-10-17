Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher NIS America announced Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 18, 2020 in North America and February 21 in Europe.

A $59.99 limited edition is available for pre-order now on the NIS America Online Store. It includes a copy of the game, Bravo Code Red official soundtrack collection, Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo art schematics, art cards, and Bravo collector’s box.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Samurai Aces Episode I – The Shogun’s daughter has been kidnapped by an evil cult, and it is up to six unlikely heroes to rescue her before she is sacrificed to resurrect a demon god!

– The Shogun’s daughter has been kidnapped by an evil cult, and it is up to six unlikely heroes to rescue her before she is sacrificed to resurrect a demon god! Samurai Aces Episode II: Tengai – The militaristic cult Shinrano has captured the Shogun’s daughter in order to sacrifice her to their demon god. The only ones that can stop them are a group of misfits that must rise up to become heroes!

– The militaristic cult Shinrano has captured the Shogun’s daughter in order to sacrifice her to their demon god. The only ones that can stop them are a group of misfits that must rise up to become heroes! Samurai Aces Episode III: Sengoku Cannon – The third installment marks the series’ first venture outside of the arcade, bringing all the classic action and adventure to home consoles for the first time.

– The third installment marks the series’ first venture outside of the arcade, bringing all the classic action and adventure to home consoles for the first time. Gunbird – What do a witch girl, a robot, an adventurer with a jetpack, a martial artist, and a monkey warrior have in common? They all seek the pieces of a magic mirror in order to make a wish!

– What do a witch girl, a robot, an adventurer with a jetpack, a martial artist, and a monkey warrior have in common? They all seek the pieces of a magic mirror in order to make a wish! Gunbird 2 – Six quirky warriors face a mighty challenge: claim the legendary potion of a divine god in order to fulfill their grandest wishes!

– Six quirky warriors face a mighty challenge: claim the legendary potion of a divine god in order to fulfill their grandest wishes! Gunbarich – A spin-off title of the “Gunbird” series, the young witch Marion and her anchor-wielding classmate Gurutan star in this charming game of colorful blocks.

Key Features:

Pixel Perfect: Experience classic shooters beautifully rendered in high definition.

Experience classic shooters beautifully rendered in high definition. Play Your Way: Choose between horizontal mode and vertical “Tate” Mode, or hand a Joy-Con to a friend for some couch co-op fun!

Choose between horizontal mode and vertical “Tate” Mode, or hand a Joy-Con to a friend for some couch co-op fun! Unlimited Quarters: Six shooters, six stories, and an infinite supply of ammo jam-packed in one game.

