Sonic Will be a Playable Character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

SEGA announced Sonic the Hedgehog will be a playable character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD.

View the announcement trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog below:





Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 29, and for Windows PC via Steam this winter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles