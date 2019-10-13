New Guilty Gear Trailer Showcases the Return of Axl Low - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 207 Views
Arc System Works has released a new trailer for New Guilty Gear at SEA MAJOR 2019 that showcases the return of Axl Low.
View it below:
New Guilty Gear will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2020.
3 Comments
I really hope the characters will have their classic outfits. These new redesigns are terrible.
that is bullshit crazy
- +2
What is crazy? Adding in the old designs? Perhaps you are right. They could sell them as DLC.
- -3