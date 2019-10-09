Detective Game Murder by Numbers Announced for Switch and Steam - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher The Irregular Corporation and developer Mediatonic have announced 90s-themed Hollywood detective game, Murder by Numbers, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the mischievous minds behind Hatoful Boyfriend, Swords of Ditto, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney.

Multi-talented, multi-limbed multifarious developer Mediatonic and irresistibly irreverent publisher The Irregular Corporation today announce that Murder By Numbers—quite possibly the only 90s-themed Hollywood detective game you’ll ever need—is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) in 2020.

Devised by game director Ed Fear (The Swords of Ditto, Heavenstrike Rivals), Murder By Numbers is a retro-inspired visual novel, injected with a colorful cast designed by the incomparable imagination of Hato Moa (Hatoful Boyfriend) and music by the legendary Masakazu Sugimori (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Viewtiful Joe, Ghost Trick).

Los Angeles, 1996. Honor Mizrahi was just an actress on a hit TV detective show. But when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name—and a new detective duo is born!

Investigate a range of cases and unearth clues with SCOUT’s sensors, cracking hidden nonograms and piecing together proof one pixel at a time. Use that evidence to interrogate weird and wonderful characters across TV studios, glitzy award shows, drag clubs, and more as you seek to uncover an overarching story of conspiracy, deception and—of course—MURDER!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles