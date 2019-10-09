Pokémon Sword and Shield Galarian Ponyta Details Released - News

The Pokemon Company has released new information on Galarian Ponyta in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

View a trailer of Galarian Ponyta below:

Read the details below:

Galarian Ponyta will make its appearance in Pokemon Shield.

Category: Unique Horn Pokemon

Type: Psychic

Height: 2’7″

Weight: 52.9 lbs.

Ability: Run Away / Pastel Veil

Galarian Ponyta have been found in a certain forest of the Galar region since ancient times. It is said that they were exposed to the overflowing life energy of the forest over many generations, and this is why their appearance became unique in this region.

Galarian Ponyta can absorb the life energy of the surrounding atmosphere and store it in its mane. It seems that Ponyta’s mane will become more colorful, and even emit a sparkling glow, if there is a lot of energy around.

Galarian Ponyta’s Ability, Pastel Veil, is a new Ability introduced in these titles. This Ability prevents the Pokemon and its allies from becoming poisoned! It can even cure the poisoned status condition of its allies when this Pokemon enters the battlefield!

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

