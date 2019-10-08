Bluepoint Games Working on A 'Big' PlayStation 5 Game, EA Developing PS5 Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 769 Views
There has been blowout of information on the next generation PlayStation, the PlayStation 5, with the console launching in Holiday 2020. The PlayStation 5 will also feature a 4K Blu-ray player and allow players to download only parts of a game.
The president of Bluepoint Games Marco Thrush speaking with WIRED revealed the developer is working on a "big" game for the PlayStation 5. The developer recently worked on the remake of Shadow of the Colossus.
"We're working on a big one right now," said Thrush. "I'll let you figure out the rest."
"The SSD has me really excited," he added. "You don't need to do gameplay hacks anymore to artificially slow players down—lock them behind doors, anything like that. Back in the cartridge days, games used to load instantly; we're kind of going back to what consoles used to be."
Electronic Arts chief studio officer Laura Miele revealed the publisher is also working on releasing games for the PlayStation 5.
"I could be really specific and talk about experimenting with ambient occlusion techniques, or the examination of ray-traced shadows," said Laura Miele. "More generally, we’re seeing the GPU be able to power machine learning for all sorts of really interesting advancements in the gameplay and other tools.
"We're stepping into the generation of immediacy. In mobile games, we expect a game to download in moments and to be just a few taps from jumping right in. Now we’re able to tackle that in a big way."
Stay tuned to VGChartz as more information on the PlayStation 5 becomes available.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 Comments
Wasn't it a PS4 game? Are they working on 2 games or simply moved it to the PS5? Anyway, it's Demon's Souls, just announce it already.
Nothing EA related is exciting.
"EA has declared bankruptcy, and has sold a majority of it's assets to Sony." - Idk about you, but if that ever news ever comes to fruition, that would be a exciting.
- 0
Goody. EA is using the power of the PS5 to bring us more advanced loot boxes, annual downgrades to Madden and FIFA, and legally grey gambling mechanics. Can't wait!
Developers really work hard to optimize the AMD components inside consoles, If only they do the same for AMD on PC.
SSD has you excited? It's 2019 son.
Ryzen 3000 series, best mid-range GPU available, 16 GB of RAM, SSD, Gamepad etc. it's great value for most likely $499. There's reasons to be excited for PS5, also thanks to SSD being standard in next consoles games will be greater and PC will benefit from it as well.
- +6
SSD is a nice and welcome change. Even if it is 2019. Or 2020 when the PS5 launches.
- +2
I couldn't imagine building a PC without a decently sized SSD to hold my games. If PS5 didn't have one that would have been a huge deal. I like how they are patting themselves on the back for including something that should be standard in 2020.
- 0