Bluepoint Games Working on A 'Big' PlayStation 5 Game, EA Developing PS5 Games

There has been blowout of information on the next generation PlayStation, the PlayStation 5, with the console launching in Holiday 2020. The PlayStation 5 will also feature a 4K Blu-ray player and allow players to download only parts of a game.

The president of Bluepoint Games Marco Thrush speaking with WIRED revealed the developer is working on a "big" game for the PlayStation 5. The developer recently worked on the remake of Shadow of the Colossus.

"We're working on a big one right now," said Thrush. "I'll let you figure out the rest."

"The SSD has me really excited," he added. "You don't need to do gameplay hacks anymore to artificially slow players down—lock them behind doors, anything like that. Back in the cartridge days, games used to load instantly; we're kind of going back to what consoles used to be."

Electronic Arts chief studio officer Laura Miele revealed the publisher is also working on releasing games for the PlayStation 5.





"I could be really specific and talk about experimenting with ambient occlusion techniques, or the examination of ray-traced shadows," said Laura Miele. "More generally, we’re seeing the GPU be able to power machine learning for all sorts of really interesting advancements in the gameplay and other tools.

"We're stepping into the generation of immediacy. In mobile games, we expect a game to download in moments and to be just a few taps from jumping right in. Now we’re able to tackle that in a big way."

Stay tuned to VGChartz as more information on the PlayStation 5 becomes available.

