Doom Eternal Delayed to March 20, 2020

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced Doom Eternal has been delayed from November 22 to March 20, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

Also announced is the release of DOOM 64 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, alongside the already announced Nintendo Switch version. It is a pre-order bonus for Doom Eternal.

Read the complete message from the developers below:

Throughout the development of DOOM Eternal, our goal has been to deliver a game that exceeds your greatest expectations across the board.

To make sure we’re delivering the best experience—for DOOM Eternal to live up to our standards of speed and polish—we’ve made the decision to extend our launch date by a few months to March 20, 2020. We know many fans will be disappointed by this delay, but we are confident that DOOM Eternal will deliver a gaming experience that is well worth the wait.

In addition to shifting the DOOM Eternal launch date, we’ve made a couple other changes we wanted you to know about:

Invasion Mode, which will allow you to enter another player’s game as a playable demon, will release as a free update shortly after launch.

DOOM Eternal for Nintendo Switch will release after the other platforms. We will announce that date in the future.

DOOM 64 will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in addition to Nintendo Switch. We are adding DOOM 64 as a pre-order bonus for DOOM Eternal on all platforms so you’ll be able to download and play this classic game, for free, just for pre-ordering DOOM Eternal. DOOM 64 will be released on March 20, 2020 on all platforms.

We are grateful to every DOOM fan for your dedication and support—we can’t wait to rip-and-tear right alongside you.

