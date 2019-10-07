Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintedo Switch Gets Gameplay Videos from the TGS 2019 Demo - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

A variety of YouTube channels have released new gameplay videos from the TGS 2019 demo for Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch.

View the videos below:

Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on October 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles