New Xbox Releases Next Week - Tropico 6, Trine 4

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 21 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 8

Indivisible

Tropico 6

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Atlas

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Worse Than Death

Octoober 9

Super Box Land Demake

Virtual Villagers Origins 2

MageQuit

Stellatum

Draw a Stickman: Epic 2

October 10

A Knight's Quest October 11

The Bradwell Conspiracy

AeternoBlade II

Alluris

Lost Artifacts: Time Machine

Debris Infinity

Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce

Frostpunk: Console Edition

TwinCop

Active Soccer 2019

