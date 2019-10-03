Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands Launches October 17 - News

ublishers Merge Games and Rokapublish, and developer Lemonbomb Entertainment have announced Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 17 for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Having generated an exciting level of momentum as one of this year’s most wanted games on Steam—with over 75,000 wishlists already—Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands is a highly anticipated open-world exploration farming adventure which merges a wealth of discovery alongside compelling exploration gameplay. Ship-wrecked on a mysterious archipelago, it’s up to you to survive, solve the island’s mysteries and find a way to escape…

From finding resources and planting crops, to establishing your own farm to feed all survivors in your camp, Stranded Sails fuses addictive survival mechanics alongside a far-reaching journey which has you undertaking a vast adventure spanning numerous islands, where an abundance of treasure lies waiting.

Taking inspiration from the Harvest Moon (Story of Seasons) series, The Legend of Zelda, and recent offerings such as My Time At Portia, Stranded Sails brings its own signature style of tilt-shift visuals, survival elements, exploration, and story-driven quests which complement the theme of being shipwrecked and the need to save all of your shipmates.

Key Features:

Experience an open-world adventure full of quests and discovery.

Farm and cook to survive! Provide food for your crew and improve their level of happiness, whilst experimenting with different ingredients to discover new dishes.

Manage the creation and expansion of your crew’s camp and prove your skills as a shipbuilder.

Explore a diverse array of different islands by foot or boat on your travels to find a range of tools and treasure.

Fight against supernatural dangers and solve the secrets of the cursed islands.

