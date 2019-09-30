The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 38th week of 2019. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered debuted in sixth place, and Bus Simulator debuted in ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 38, 2019:

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - NEW Borderlands 3 NHL 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe eFootball PES 2020 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - NEW NBA 2K20 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Bus Simulatar - NEW Minecraft

