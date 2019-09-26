Indivisible Gets Combat & Character Trailer - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Lab Zero Games have released a new trailer for Indivisible that features combat and character.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Created by Lab Zero Games, the developers behind the million-plus selling cult-favorite fighting game Skullgirls, Indivisible features ultra-rare, real-time party fighter mechanics. Spanning a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to mater, Indivisible revolves around Ajna, a good-natured tomboy with a rebellious streak. Raised by her father on the outskirts of their rural town, her life is thrown into chaos when her home is attacked, and a mysterious power awakens within her.

The game’s huge fantasy world, characters and aesthetic design are inspired by various cultures and mythologies. Throughout Ajna’s quest, she’ll encounter many “incarnations”; people she can absorb into herself and manifest to fight alongside her. There are many incarnations to recruit, each with their own story and personality. By uniting people from faraway lands, Ajna will learn about herself, the world she inhabits and, most importantly, how to save it.

Indivisible will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America on Octoober 8 and in Europe on Octoober 11, and later for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles