Stela Launches October 17 for Xbox One, Later for PC and Apple Arcade

Developer SkyBox Labs announced Stela will launch for the Xbox One on October 17 for $19.99. The Apple Arcade version will release "in the coming weeks," while the Windows PC version will launch in Q1 2020.

View the Xbox One release date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Traverse a decaying forest, lifeless villages, mysterious temple dungeons littered with traps, a huge cavern home to a gargantuan beast awakening as the world slips deep into slumber, and more exotic locations. Run for your life from Shadows, the hungry spirits haunting the world in its death throes, strange monstrosities, and other creatures on a journey to a monastery high atop snow-peaked mountains.

The minimalist yet poignant odyssey eschews dialogue in favor of cinematic storytelling amidst sweeping landscapes. Solve massive puzzles in a world depicted in muted colors. An original ambient soundtrack from the composers of Wandersong and Rogue Legacy, the Vancouver-based studio A Shell in the Pit, fully immerses wanderers in the bleak tale.

