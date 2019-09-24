Side-Scroller Endling Announced for NS, PS4, X1, and Steam - News

Publisher HandyGames and developer Herobeat Studios have announced side-scrolling game, Endling, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in Q1 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Will the last mother fox on Earth be able to save its three little cubs?

Experience how life would be in a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure. Discover the destructive effect of the human race, which corrupts day after day the most precious and needed resources of the natural environments.

Explore Endling‘s 3D side-scrolling world and defend your cubs, three tiny and defenseless fur balls, feed them, see how they grow up level after level, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, make them survive.

Use the cover of night to sneak with your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan for your next movement carefully since it could be the last one for you or your cubs.

Key Features:

Explore devastated environments based on real issues.

Hunt other animals to feed your cubs and avoid becoming the prey.

Put your survival instinct to the test and get involved in emotionally taxing decisions.

Bring your cubs to the last safe place where humans cannot harm them.

