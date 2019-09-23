Borderlands 3 Shoots to the Top of the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 578 Views
Borderlands 3 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 37, 2019, according to SELL. EFootball PES 2020 (NS) debuted in second place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Borderlands 3
- EFootball PES 2020
- Borderlands 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Gears 5
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Daemon X Machina
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yo-Kai Watch 3
- Pokemon Sun
- Animal Crossing: New Laef
- Borderlands 3
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
