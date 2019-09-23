Borderlands 3 Shoots to the Top of the French Charts - Sales

Borderlands 3 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 37, 2019, according to SELL. EFootball PES 2020 (NS) debuted in second place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Borderlands 3 EFootball PES 2020 Borderlands 3 - Deluxe Edition Xbox One Gears 5 Borderlands 3 Borderlands 3 - Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Daemon X Machina Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Sun Animal Crossing: New Laef PC Borderlands 3 The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

