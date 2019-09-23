Grandia HD Remaster Delayed for PC Until October 15 - News

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment America announced Grandia HD Remaster for Windows PC has been delayed until October 15. On the same day Grandia II Anniversary Edition will be renamed to Grandia II HD Remaster.

Grandia HD Collection for the Nintendo Switch will also get an update on November 12.

A message to the fans regarding changes to the GRANDIA HD Collection and GRANDIA and GRANDIA II HD Remasters: pic.twitter.com/BAnbPuTn3g — GungHo Online (@GungHo_America) September 23, 2019

Here are the key features for each game:

Grandia HD Remaster Features:

Enhanced details to UI, sprites and texture art

Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements

Widescreen support and customizable resolutions

Steam Achievements

Audio: Japanese and English

Language Support: Original English plus French and German translation (Japanese added at a later date)

Gamepad and keyboard support with remappable controls

Grandia II HD Remaster Features:

Enhanced details to UI, sprites and texture art

Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements

Widescreen support and customizable resolutions

Audio: Japanese and English

Language Support: Original English plus New French and German translation (Japanese added at a later date)

