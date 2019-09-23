Anti-Gravity Combat Racing Game Pacer Trailer Reveals Ajura Track - News

/ 93 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Developer R8 Games has released a new trailer for the anti-gravity combat racer, Pacer, that introduces the Ajura track.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Pacer is a moniker designed to reflect the sheer speed conveyed by its 4K-enabled, 60 frames-per-second gameplay, and one that celebrates its ambitious efforts to bring the anti-gravity racing genre still rooted in its retro past hurtling into the 21st century.

Pacer is a pulse-raising future generation anti-gravity racer that mixes high octane speed with fully-customizable craft, allowing players to tweak until they’ve outfitted the perfect winning killing machine to complement their skills.

“This change in gear really does mark the next stage in Pacer’s progress,” offers Steve Iles, Senior Producer. “The game has changed significantly with a ground up re-coding of the core gameplay systems and inclusion of a wealth of new content. We’ve got some big plans for 2019 and we felt that we needed to reflect that with a name that more accurately captured the spirit of the game.”

Iles added, “For gamers who have been on board ever since we first announced the original game in 2015, this evolution is representative of our ambition to deliver more of what they love. Pacer is the realization of our original vision, but bigger and bolder.”

At launch, Pacer will bring 14 different tracks and five customizable craft to the table, building upon R8 Games’ goal of both recapturing and expanding upon the spirit of the anti-gravity racers that made their mark in the 1990s. Likewise, play will also feature a stellar soundtrack that will immerse the player in both original and licensed tracks from CoLD SToRAGE, Dub FX and many more.

Key Features:

Unique Storm Mode for single player and multiplayer: Life or death in a contracting field of play; the first ever Battle Royale arcade racer.

Life or death in a contracting field of play; the first ever Battle Royale arcade racer. Spectator Mode: Follow any pilot with Chase, Nose, Orbit, or Environment cameras while displaying all race stats.

Follow any pilot with Chase, Nose, Orbit, or Environment cameras while displaying all race stats. Highly customizable: Craft, weapons, and cosmetics can all be personalized.

Craft, weapons, and cosmetics can all be personalized. Replay Mode: Capture and share amazing action clips and stills.

Capture and share amazing action clips and stills. Online Ranked Mode: Find out how your piloting skills rate against the best in the world.

Find out how your piloting skills rate against the best in the world. Online Tournament / Spectator Mode: Allows easy streaming and encourages fun events at all levels.

Allows easy streaming and encourages fun events at all levels. Campaign: Unlock team skins, as well as more challenging tracks and speed classes.

Unlock team skins, as well as more challenging tracks and speed classes. Designers Republic partnership: Graphic designs that influenced a generation in games and music.

Graphic designs that influenced a generation in games and music. OST and SFX: Created by Tim Wright, aka CoLD SToRAGE.

Created by Tim Wright, aka CoLD SToRAGE. In-game VOIP: Easy and fun in-game chat.

Easy and fun in-game chat. Hosted servers: To level the online playing field and minimize the possibility of cheating.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles