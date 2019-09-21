New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Code Vein, FIFA 20 - News

/ 369 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 24

Color Slayer, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy) Contra: Rogue Corps, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dreaming Canvas, PS4 — Digital

Habroxia, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, PS4 — Digital

The Surge 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

September 27

Code Vein, PS4 — Digital, Retail

FIFA 20, PS4 — Digital, Retail

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles