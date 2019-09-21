Pokémon GO Earned $176 Million in August, Best Month Since Peak in 2016 - News

Pokémon GO was the highest earning mobile game in August 2019 generating $176 million in revenue, according to a report from research firm SuperData.

August 2019 was the best month for the game in terms of revenue since it peaked in 2016. The increase in revenue was due to a numerous amount of in-game events held by Niantic.





Pokémon GO is available as a free-to-play title on iOS and Android.

