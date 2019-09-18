Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – August 2019 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through August 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch closing the gap with the Xbox One on a monthly basis. The Nintendo Switch is currently on track to surpass the Xbox One by the end of the year and is now less than six million units behind. The PlayStation 4 is also on track to surpass 100 million units sold to consumers in September 2019.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 99 million mark, the Xbox One passed the 43 million mark and the Nintendo Switch passed the 37 million mark. The PS4 has sold 99.62 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 43.19 million units, and the Switch 37.20 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 55 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 24 percent, and the Switch 21 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 99,620,444

Xbox One Total Sales: 43,189,390

Switch Total Sales: 37,200,939

During the month of August 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 72,934 units for the month and the Xbox One by 783,122 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 710,188 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 88,597 units (+9.9%), the PlayStation 4 is down 151,169 units (-14.2%) and the Xbox One is down 190,916 units (-48.3%).

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 47 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 43 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One just 10 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 914,431

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 204,243

Switch Monthly Sales: 987,365

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

