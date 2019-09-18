One Piece: World Seeker Update Out Tomorrow - News

Bandai Namco announced update 1.04 for One Piece: World Seeker will be available tomorrow, September 19. It adds the Kintaro outfit from One Piece Film Gold, new challenge missions and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Added Kintaro Outfit (from One Piece Film Gold).

New challenge missions available after clearing the main game.

Raised difficulty of Rob Lucci and Germa 66 which is available after clearing the main game.

Four groups of stronger pirates with dual names will appear when Save Data is loaded after completing the game.

Added new equipment that will become effective by equipping the item.

Chests with the plan will appear in field when Save Data is loaded after completing the game.

Color coded the rarity of equipment by ability.

Added new photo frames.

Improved stability and game balance.

One Piece: World Seeker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

