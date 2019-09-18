Dragon Ball FighterZ SSGSS Gogeta DLC Launches September 26 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works announced the SSGSS Gogeta DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch on September 26 for $4.99 / 500 yen.

Gogeta's special attack is the God Punisher and his meteor attack is the Meteor Explosion.





Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

