MediEvil Remake Goes Gold - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Other Ocean announced the MediEvil remake has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

Here is an overview of the game:

Whether you’re avoiding the boulder-spitting gargoyles of the Hilltop Mausoleum, outrunning the menacing famers of the Scarecrow Fields, or fending off giant worker ants in the Ant Caves, Sir Dan’s certainly got his work cut out for him.

But fear not! Although the journey will bring you face to face with hordes of unspeakable enemies, a whole host of heroes will be there to help guide you on your way and provide Sir Dan with an ever-expanding repertoire of weapons and shields to aid him in his quest. Everything from enchanted swords to gigantic hammers, crossbows, throwing knives and axes are at your disposal, but you’ll need to use them wisely, lest you lose your head. (Again.)

And make no bones about it, even if you’re familiar with Dan’s first outing, everything you remember (and a lot that you don’t!) is back in ways that will make your head spin. In addition to a complete graphical overhaul, an improved camera system, and a brand-new narrator (brought to life by veteran voice actress Lani Minella) we’re adding a whole casket full of secrets to this PlayStation classic that we can’t wait for you to dig up.

We’ll scare up some more details for you leading up to launch, but in the meantime, feel free to crawl on over to PlayStation Store and preorder the game!

MediEvil will launch for the PlayStation 4 on October 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles