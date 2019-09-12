Co-op Action Game Munchkin: Quacked Quest Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Asmodee Digital has announced cooperative action game, Munchkin: Quacked Quest, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch this fall.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Dive into Munchkin: Quacked Quest and re-discover the parody, puns, and humor from the hit card game Munchkin by Steve Jackson. Gather gold, throw your foes (and friends) into sacrifice pits, collect ducks, eliminate the monsters—from reanimated skeletons to the Potted Plant and even the Plutonium Dragon—and reach the highest level to win the game! After all, there’s only one spot at the top and you just found a chainsaw…

Sometimes the enemy is next to you on the couch.

Cooperate to Better Betray!

Gather your best friends, or enemies (doesn’t matter, you’ll turn on each other either way), and take down the rampaging hordes of monsters! Beat your “allies” to the treasure and gear up with legendary weapons such as the Rat-on-a-Stick, a Scepter that sends love or a Flare Gun.. Fast-playing and silly, Munchkin: Quacked Quest can reduce any roleplaying group to hysteria. And, while they’re laughing, you can be the first to grab the ducks.

…HEY, THAT’S MY DUCK!

Not afraid of chickens and trolls? Do you enjoy smashing random objects for loot? Are you eager to vanquish epic bosses and betray your friends? In either the solo or local multiplayer mode, you race through randomly generated dungeons and overcome increasingly bizarre challenges. Choose from four different races and classes and unleash their special skills at the right moment to gain an advantage over your opponents. The mix between accessible, yet rich, gameplay and a leveling race offers intense and skill-based brawling action.

…I SAID DROP THE DUCK, BOB!

Trust the Wight Brothers and their Fabulous Dungeonarium Machine (FDM) to generate unique dungeons filled with deadly traps, dangerous enemies and magnificent ducks. Every adventure will be enhanced by random modifiers. The more victories you claim, the more possibilities will be added to your game.

Gameplay Features:

Play solo or with up to four players in couch mode and adventure through deadly dungeons where enemies lurk. Be careful, sometimes the most dangerous enemy is sitting right next to you…

in couch mode and adventure through deadly dungeons where enemies lurk. Be careful, sometimes the most dangerous enemy is sitting right next to you… Be the fastest, the most cunning, or the most effective at accomplishing the crazy objectives of each dungeon , capture ducks, slay monsters, defeat bosses, while throwing your friends / fes into pits and smashing furniture… everything you wish you could have done at your cousin’s wedding.

, capture ducks, slay monsters, defeat bosses, while throwing your friends / fes into pits and smashing furniture… everything you wish you could have done at your cousin’s wedding. Four races and four classes available: become a fashionable Orc Priest, a grumpy Dwarf Wizard, or dozens of other combinations. (Management will deny any liability in case of a botched spell or missing limb.)

become a fashionable Orc Priest, a grumpy Dwarf Wizard, or dozens of other combinations. (Management will deny any liability in case of a botched spell or missing limb.) More than 20 weapons to wield for hitting, cutting, shooting, hugging, burning, smashing, or knocking down more than 15 enemies —or friends. Just in case, you know… they get in your way. And if you want to hit harder, run faster, or be even more annoying to other players, there are nine almost-lethal items to choose from.

to wield for hitting, cutting, shooting, hugging, burning, smashing, or knocking down —or friends. Just in case, you know… they get in your way. And if you want to hit harder, run faster, or be even more annoying to other players, there are to choose from. Randomly generated dungeons for infinite replay value! You will never need to purchase another game. Ever. #MarketingDPTApproves

You will never need to purchase another game. Ever. #MarketingDPTApproves Customized experience: choose player mode and game duration and let the back-stabbing, loot-grabbing, slaying, and betraying commence!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles