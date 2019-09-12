Harvest Moon: Mad Dash First Trailer Released - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Natsume has released the first trailer for the upcoming spin-off puzzle game, Harvest Moon: Mad Dash.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Go solo or take a few friends along for the frenzy! Harvest, fish, milk, and more as you fulfill orders to complete each level! Things may start out easy, but you’ll hit the beach, the farm, and even the Underworld as you progress through the game! Have you ever tried to grow crops with molten lava falling on them?! That and other obstacles await you as you and your friends try to clear all the levels to restore the broken lighthouse!

Key Features:

Fast-paced action means quick decisions are key!

Multiplayer madness requires communication to succeed!

Take on farm, beach, Underworld, and Skyworld levels!

Use Harvest Sprite Powers to unlock special support skills!

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles