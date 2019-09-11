Sayonara Wild Hearts Adds PS4 and Apple Arcade Versions, Launches September 19 - News

/ 131 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Simogo announced Sayonara Wild Hearts will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Apple Arcade on September 19.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a euphoric music video dream about being awesome, riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.

As the heart of a young woman breaks, the balance of the universe is disturbed. A diamond butterfly appears in her dreams and leads her through a highway in the sky, where she finds her other self: the masked biker called The Fool.

Traveling through futuristic cities, dark forests, and electric deserts, The Fool sets out to find the harmony of the universe, hidden away in the hearts of her star crossed allies: Little Death, Dancing Devils, Howling Moons, Stereo Lovers, and Hermit 64.

Key Features:

Custom-written vocal pop soundtrack.

A pop culture mash of electric pop, dance, fashion, anime, arcade games and subcultures.

An inclusive cast of stylish characters based on tarot cards.

Sensory overloading arcade game action.

Constant surprise and delight as every stage introduces new elements.

Challenging and intense, yet pure and inviting gameplay.

Buttery smooth gameplay: 1080p / 60 frames per second docked, 720p / 60 frames per second handheld on Nintendo Switch.

Straight to the action: virtually no loading times.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles