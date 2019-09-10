Last Labyrinth Release Date Announced - News

Developer Amata K.K. announced the VR escape-the-room game, Last Labyrinth, will launch for the PlayStation VR, , HTC Vive, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality on November 13 for $39.99 / €37.49 / 3,980 yen.





Here is an overview of the game:

Escape a merciless mansion alongside a girl words cannot reach, in a tale that can only be experienced in virtual reality.

An escape-the-room adventure game that can only be experienced in virtual reality, Last Labyrinth was created specifically for the virtual reality age. Players must work to escape a mansion full of hidden dangers with a mysterious girl that appears before them.

Development of Last Labyrinth is being spearheaded by Hiromichi Takahashi, director and producer of the acclaimed Doko Demo Issyo (PlayStation 1999) series and co-creator of Toro (the Sony Cat).

Working alongside him is co-director Tetsuya Watanabe, previously a game designer on Puppeteer and The Last Guardian (in-game physics); lead animator Atsuko Fukuyama, best known for her work in animating the non-verbal characters that players work alongside with in ICO and Shadow of the Colossus; lead environment artist Michiko Kusaba, who worked as a landscape designer on Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec and Gran Turismo 4; and sound designer Takuya Hanaoka, whose past works include Monster Rancher and the Super Robot Wars series.

With resumes featuring titles that are household names around the world, the team is now taking on the unique challenges of creating a virtual reality game that revolves around “non-verbal communication,” and are committed to bringing Katia and the world of Last Labyrinth to life.

Katia is voiced by none other than international model, actress, voice-actress and singer, Stefanie Joosten, who was also the voice and model for the silent and deadly Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

The theme song is composed by renowned video game music composer Hiroki Kikuta, famous for his work on titles such as Seiken Densetsu 2 and 3, and Soukaigi, among others. Following her performance on “Quiet’s Theme,” Stefanie Joosten once again lends her vocal talents for the Last Labyrinth theme song.

